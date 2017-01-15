Script call-out: Round Two!
CFUV is accepting original scripts from now until January 15, 2017 for our spring audio fiction production.
Our team will produce an hour-long cinematic audio experience.
Our ideal script has:
- Scenes with opportunity for imaginative sound design
- Engaging dialogue
- No more than six central characters
- A plot driven narrative
Submit scripts to spokenword@cfuv.ca
