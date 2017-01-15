Skip to content

Script call-out: Round Two!

CFUV is accepting original scripts from now until January 15, 2017 for our spring audio fiction production.

Our team will produce an hour-long cinematic audio experience.

Our ideal script has:

  • Scenes with opportunity for imaginative sound design
  • Engaging dialogue
  • No more than six central characters
  • A plot driven narrative

Submit scripts to spokenword@cfuv.ca

