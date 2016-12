Home > Live Performance > Jenny Banai & Kuri on Basement Closet Sessions Fri Dec 2nd

Jenny Banai & Kuri on Basement Closet Sessions Fri Dec 2nd

Vancouver ‘fairy folk’ artist will be live on Basement Closet Sessions in support of her new release Flowering head this Friday. She will be joined in studio with Abbotsford based Kuri. Tune in at 3PM to catch a performance from both and an interview!