Promote Your Events On-Air!
CFUV WANTS TO PROMOTE YOUR EVENTS!
Please send the station your public service announcement by filling out the following form – here or emailing us at psa[at]cfuv[dot]ca , if accepted they will enter our on-air rotation ** Please send your PSAs 2-3 weeks in advance**, please note:
- PSAs are only accepted from not-for-profit organizations
- Not-for-profit organizations promoting fund-raising events with a cost may be announced on-air but ticket prices cannot be mentioned.
If you want to set up an interview, promotional giveaway, or send a press release please contact the Program Director at programming[at]cfuv[dot]ca (250-721-8701)
