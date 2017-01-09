Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV Request for Proposals: Graphic Designer

Introduction & Background

CFUV 101.9 FM is the campus/community radio station located at the University of Victoria that broadcasts on the traditional lands of the Coast Salish peoples. We are a volunteer-driven organization that provides the campus and community with quality, local and innovative content as well as opportunities for volunteers to gain valuable broadcast skills and experience. Our station provides music, spoken word and multi-cultural programming to our diverse audience which is made up of students and members of the surrounding communities.

Campus/community radio stations in Canada are unique broadcasting organizations as we have the opportunity to operate outside the realm of commercial interest. Consequently, our station focuses on content and music that is often marginalized from other broadcasting outlets and each of the individual programs vary substantially. Our sector is also unique in that fundraising is an instrumental part of our operation. Every year CFUV hosts a week-long Funding Drive event to collect donations for the station. This year’s Funding Drive is coming up in March of 2017 and in anticipation of that campaign we will need a variety of new online and print promotional advertisements.

As a volunteer-driven non-profit organization, we have a small staff and limited capacity to do good graphic design work. As a result, a lot of the posters, advertisements, logos and promotional material used on our website and social media pages are outdated and inconsistent.

We are seeking a Graphic Designer that will be able to produce professional imagery that is exciting, properly formatted and consistent amongst all of our branding.

Project Goals & Target Audience

CFUV hopes to clean up our website and social media pages to develop stronger branding. We hope to acquire a reserve of flexible and adaptable online and print ads that can be subsequently used on various formats. Additionally, a lot of the graphics will be focused on our Funding Drive campaign. This year during Funding Drive we strive to produce clear and simple websites, banners and advertisements that makes donating easy to do. In general, we hope to have someone produce unity amongst all of our branding. Our target audience is students, youth and those that appreciate music and podcasts as well as have an appreciation for community organizations and culture.

Scope of Work

The successful candidate can expect to work on projects such as:

Producing new banners and logos for CFUV’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, WordPress). Designing unique volunteer outreach and listener recruitment posters. Designing standing pop-up banners and other signage for events for community events. Creating informational Funding Drive banners that will be used for volunteers. Designing print and online advertisements for CFUV and Funding Drive. Prepare designs and formatting for merchandise. Design internal signage that will be used to communicate with volunteers in our space. Additional and similar projects as needed.

Project Requirements

This is an entry level position and we are willing to work with new designers. The successful candidate will need to have a familiarity with the Adobe creative suite, and previous experience or training in graphic design is a strong asset.

A strong candidate will be someone who is great with deadlines, comfortable taking direction and able to create content suitable to the needs of the station.

Terms of Contract

The Graphic Designer will be a contract position with CFUV and projects will be assigned with corresponding deadlines. They will be required to meet with CFUV staff members regularly, either in-person or online. Regular and strong interpersonal communication, particularly through Slack, will be necessary to be successful in this position.

Submission Guidelines and Requirements

The following submission guidelines & requirements apply to this Request for Proposal:

Please submit a portfolio. Ideally the portfolio would include examples of similar projects to those that will be undertaken at CFUV. Include a cover letter that outlines your background and experience Indicate your hourly rate and number of provisions. Include 2-3 client and/or professional references.

Proposals will be reviewed on January 9, 2017 but the posting will remain open until a successful candidate is selected.

Applicants do not necessary need to be based in Victoria; the position can be done remotely.

Please submit your proposal in .pdf format by email to:

Johnnie Regalado | Station Manager

manager@cfuv.ca | 250-721-8607

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.