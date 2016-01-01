Home > Charts > CFUV’s Top 100 played albums of 2016

CFUV’s Top 100 played albums of 2016

Below are the most played albums at CFUV in the calendar year of 2016! In order to qualify they must have been submitted to CFUV as a chart release and then got plays on our own programming.

CFUV 101.9 FM Top 100 of 2016 Charts:

**Charts as reported to CMJ, Earshot!, NACC through the months of January – December 2016**

Badbadnotgood – IV (Arts & Crafts / Innovative Leisure)* Hansmole – Comfort (Self-Released)+ Iceberg Ferg – In The Valley Of The Purple Prince (Self-Released)+ Kaytranada – 99.9% (XL Recordings)* A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation (Radicalized)* Mourning Coup – Baby Blue (No Sun)* Kye Plant – Thank You For Mental Illness (Self-Released)+ Milk Lines – Ceramic (In The Red)* David Bowie – Blackstar (ISO) Bill Johnson – Cold Outside (Self-Released)+ Charles Bradley – Changes (Daptone) Nap Eyes – Thought Rock Fish Scale (You’ve Changed)* Jons – At Work On Several Things (Self-Released)+ Blue Moon Marquee – Gypsy Blues (Self-Released)* Above Top Secret – Above Top Secret (Daps)* Angel Olsen – My Woman (Jagjaguwar) Olav – It’s Alright (Self-Released)+ Tanya Tagaq – Retribution (Six Shooter)* Old Girl – Objet A (Gary Cassettes)+ Grimes – Art Angels (4AD)* DJ Shadow – The Mountain Will Fall (Mass Appeal) Kye Plant – Sober & Alone (Gary Cassettes)+ howiewonder – Tension (Self-Released)+ Hansmole – Endless Abundance (Self-Released)+ *various – Shake! Fest 3 (Shake!)+ Jayda G – Sixth Spirt Of The Bay (1080p)* Galerie Stratique – Faux World (Self-Released)* Cecile Doo-kingue – Anybody Listening Part 2: Dialogues (CDK Musik)* The James Hunter Six – Hold On! (Daptone) General Gruff – General Gruff’s Golden Hits Vol. 3 (Self-Released)+ Moths & Locusts – Helios Rising (Sunmask Recordings)* Oneohtrix Point Never – Garden Of Delete (Warp) *various – 40 Years Of Stony Plain (Stony Plain)* Loving – Loving (Self-Released)+ Psychic Pollution – Tanz Fur Dunklen Seelen (Eat Glass)+ Tim Hecker – Love Streams (Paper Bag)* Blood Orange – Freetown Sound (Domino) Black Mountain – IV (Jagjaguwar)* Jessy Lanza – Oh No (Hyperdub)* Ty Segall – Emotional Mugger (Drag City) Z!K – Shoplifting From American Apparel (Self-Released)+ Amnesian – Amnesian (Self-Released)+ Crystal Castles – Amnesty (I) (Last Gang)* Adrian Younge – Something About April II (Linear Labs) Rae Spoon – Armour (Coax)+ Thundercat – Beyond Where The Giants Roam (Brainfeeder) Waingro – Mt. Hood (Self-Released)* Khotin – Baikal Acid (1080p)* Simone Denny – The Stereo Dynamite Sessions, Vol. 1 (Self-Released)* Moss Lime – Zoo De Quebec (Telephone Explosion)* Ora Cogan – Shadowland (Hidden City)* Ex-Terrestrial – Paraworld (1080p)* Matt Patershuk – I Was So Found Of You (Black Hen)* The Burying Ground – Big City Blues (Self-Released)* Baroness – Purple (Abraxan Hymns) Monomyth – Happy Pop Family (Mint)* Colin James – Blue Highways (True North)* Jen Lane – This Life Of Mine (Self-Released)* No Aloha – Deluxe (Self-Released)* Aquarius – Chalice (Self-Released)+ Girlfriend – Lovers & Other Strangers (Self-Released)+ Naked Chillen – Born To Be Hustler (Self-Released)+ Arca – Mutant (Mute) Daniel Romano – Mosey (New West)* You’re Me – Plant Cell Division (1080p)* Sunday Wilde – Blueberries & Grits (HWY 11)* Hooded Fang – Venus On Edge (Daps)* Death Kart – Bedroom Sessions Vol. 1 (Self-Released)+ Croatia – I Wish I Could Be Holy (Self-Released)+ Pale Lips – Wanna Be Bad (Hosehead/Shake!)* L Con – Moon Milk (Wildlife Sanctuary Recordings)* Dead Ghosts – Love & Death & All The Rest (Self-Released)* Betonkust & Palmbomen II – Center Parcs (1080p)* A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here, Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic) Monk. – Leaving (Inner Ocean)+ Steph MacPherson – Stones (Cordova Bay)+ The Soul Shakers – Love Is Love (Self-Released)* The Olympians – The Olympians (Daptone) Rattlesnake Choir – The Prospector’s Curse (Cameron House)* David Vest – Devestatin’ Rhythm (Ark-O-Matic)* Willie Thrasher – Spirit Child (Light In The Attic)* OKPK – Hollow (Self-Released)+ Jock Tears – Sassy Attitude (Self-Released)* Jenny Hval – Blood Bitch (Sacred Bones) Elka – Chants (1080p)* Chron Goblin – Backwater (Ripple Music)* Coco Love Alcorn – Wonderland (Self-Releaed)* Snarky Puppy – Culcha Vulcha (Ground Up) Allison Au Quartet – Forest Grove (Self-Released)* Souns – Ambient A (Deep Sea Mining Syndicate)* *various – Loma A Soul Music Love Affair Vol. 1-4 (Light In The Attic) L.T. Leif – Shadow On The Brim / Rough Beats (Self-Released)* Hidden Roots Collective – Come Up, Honey (Self-Released)* Preoccupations – Preoccupations (Flemish Eye)* Tortoise – The Catastrophist (Thrill Jockey) Le Matos – Chronicles Of The Wasteland / Turbo Kid OST (Fantome)* Pinner – #3 Demo (Self-Released)+ Strange Froots – Blossom This Froot For Thought (Self-Released)* The Pack A.D. – Positive Thinking (Cadence)* Essaie Pas – Demain Est Une Autre Nuit (Tomorrow Is Another Night)*

+ Denotes Local

* Denotes Canadian