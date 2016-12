Home > Front Page Promo > Chance Lovett & The Broken Hearted on Basement Closet Sessions Dec 30

Chance Lovett & The Broken Hearted return to CFUV’s airwaves to be the final act on our Basement Closet Sessions in 2016. They are playing a sold-out show that evening at the Copper Owl. Catch them on Basement Closet Sessions at 3PM before the show!