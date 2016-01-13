Skip to content

Rae Spoon on Basement Closet Sessions Jan 13th 2016

Rae Spoon will be coming into perform on our very own Basement Closet Sessions this Friday! They have released 3 releases in this past year that all found lots of love at CFUV: Armour, Jump With Your Eyes Closed, and the newest release “They” with Plastik (currently #1 on our charts!). Tune in this Friday at 3pm to catch a performance and interview. They will be performing with The Choir at Alix Goolden on Jan 21!

 

Photo by Foxx Foto

Photo by Foxx Foto

