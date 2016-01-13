Rae Spoon on Basement Closet Sessions Jan 13th 2016
Rae Spoon will be coming into perform on our very own Basement Closet Sessions this Friday! They have released 3 releases in this past year that all found lots of love at CFUV: Armour, Jump With Your Eyes Closed, and the newest release “They” with Plastik (currently #1 on our charts!). Tune in this Friday at 3pm to catch a performance and interview. They will be performing with The Choir at Alix Goolden on Jan 21!
