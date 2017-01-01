Home > Front Page Promo > Nothingness on Basement Closet Sessions Jan 20th 2016

Nothingness is coming from Vancouver to CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions this Friday! January 20th is going to be a big day for this group, as their new digital album Being will be released, as well as playing at CFUV, followed by a later performance at Logan’s Pub. You can check out more of Nothingness on their Bandcamp by clicking here, and play a song off their upcoming album Being below. Tune in to CFUV this Friday at 3pm to listen to Nothingness’ performance and interview, and don’t forget to catch their performance at Logan’s Pub at 9pm! For more information about the group, click here.