Text CFUV Anytime at 250-721-8700!

texting katie

 

Have you ever been listening to a great music program on CFUV, and wanted to know the song currently playing, or had a recommendation for the host? But don’t feel comfortable calling in, or you’re studying in the library and talking on the phone will get you a ton of dirty looks?

Worry no more! Now you can TEXT CFUV’s broadcasting booth anytime at

(250) 721-8700 

to talk to our many awesome programmers to request music, ask about the show and more! Hope to talk to you soon!

