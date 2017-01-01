Text CFUV Anytime at 250-721-8700!
Have you ever been listening to a great music program on CFUV, and wanted to know the song currently playing, or had a recommendation for the host? But don’t feel comfortable calling in, or you’re studying in the library and talking on the phone will get you a ton of dirty looks?
Worry no more! Now you can TEXT CFUV’s broadcasting booth anytime at
(250) 721-8700
to talk to our many awesome programmers to request music, ask about the show and more! Hope to talk to you soon!
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.