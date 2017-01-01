Home > Front Page Promo > Man Made Lake on Basement Closet Sessions Feb. 3rd

Local Victoria band Man Made Lake is stopping by CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions this Friday to play some great tunes. Promising to always be a funky, rockin’ dance party, Man Made Lake will be performing around Victoria to promote their new album Godless, out in March this year. Tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM at 3pm this Friday to catch the group, and don’t forget to see them on March 3rd at Lucky Bar to celebrate their album release party! For more information on the band, check out their website here, or take a listen to their new single “Blood in the Sink” below. See you Friday!