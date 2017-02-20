Skip to content

CFUV @ VFF 2017

2017-VFF-Logo_V_BFTL

 

The Victoria Film Festival runs from February 3 – 12 and CFUV will be there for it. Follow along here onour blog as our festival correspondents Troy Lemberg and Janine Bandcroft try and see as many films as they can. Troy will be supplying a lot of reviews, while Janine has already started with interviews! You can also follow Janine’s reviews on her own website and hear her interviews on Winds Of Change on every other Thursday at 11am.

 

Return to this page to keep updated as coverage comes in!

Troy’s Festival Preview / Kick Off

Interview: Jeremy Lutter – The Hollow Child

Interview: Trevor Meier – A New Economy

Interview: Donovan Aikman, VFF Head Programmer

Review: Weirdos

Visit VFF online for a full schedule, tickets, and more!

