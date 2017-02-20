Home > Festivals > CFUV @ VFF 2017

CFUV @ VFF 2017

The Victoria Film Festival runs from February 3 – 12 and CFUV will be there for it. Follow along here onour blog as our festival correspondents Troy Lemberg and Janine Bandcroft try and see as many films as they can. Troy will be supplying a lot of reviews, while Janine has already started with interviews! You can also follow Janine’s reviews on her own website and hear her interviews on Winds Of Change on every other Thursday at 11am.

Return to this page to keep updated as coverage comes in!

