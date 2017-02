Home > Festivals > CFUV @ VFF 2017: Interview with Director Jeremy Lutter of The Hollow Child

CFUV @ VFF 2017: Interview with Director Jeremy Lutter of The Hollow Child

CFUV Film Fest Corespondent Janine Bandcroft caught up with The Hollow Child’s director Jeremy Lutter for an interview. Catch that interview here



For more VFF coverage by CFUV check all of our coverage here.