Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > Craig Stickland on Basement Closet Sessions Feb. 10th

Craig Stickland on Basement Closet Sessions Feb. 10th

craigsticland

Indie rocker Craig Stickland is touring around the country with Matthew Good, and is stopping by CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions this Friday at 3pm! He’ll be performing songs from his 2016 album Leave Me To The Wild, make sure to also catch his performance with Matthew Good at the Alix Goolden Hall on Feb. 11th. For more information, check out his website or listen to his single “I Hope We Don’t Breakup” below. See you Friday!

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information