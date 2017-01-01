Home > Front Page Promo > Craig Stickland on Basement Closet Sessions Feb. 10th

Indie rocker Craig Stickland is touring around the country with Matthew Good, and is stopping by CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions this Friday at 3pm! He’ll be performing songs from his 2016 album Leave Me To The Wild, make sure to also catch his performance with Matthew Good at the Alix Goolden Hall on Feb. 11th. For more information, check out his website or listen to his single “I Hope We Don’t Breakup” below. See you Friday!