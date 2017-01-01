Home > Front Page Promo > Woolworm and Sightlines on Basement Closet Sessions, Friday Feb. 17

CFUV has two bands coming to the Basement Closet Sessions this Friday to celebrate our radio program The Action Index’s 10 year anniversary! Hailing from Vancouver, Woolworm and Sightlines will both be performing this Friday at 3pm, and will later be playing at Logan’s Pub that same night, so be sure to catch more of their awesomemusic there. For more info, check out Woolworm’s Facebook, or their song “Morbid Obsession” below, as well as Sightlines Facebook and song “The Idea of North”. See you Friday!