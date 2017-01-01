Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV Wants YOU to Perform at Funding Drive 2017!

Funding Drive 2017 is coming March 10th to 17th, and we’d love to feature live local music throughout the week!

If you or your band are interested in performing at CFUV for Funding Drive, send us an email at music@cfuv.ca.

Still Fools from their Basement Closet Session show with CFUV, Dec. 16th, 2016