Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV Wants YOU to Perform at Funding Drive 2017!

CFUV Wants YOU to Perform at Funding Drive 2017!

Funding Drive 2017 is coming March 10th to 17th, and we’d love to feature live local music throughout the week!

If you or your band are interested in performing at CFUV for Funding Drive, send us an email at music@cfuv.ca. 

band

Still Fools from their Basement Closet Session show with CFUV, Dec. 16th, 2016

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information