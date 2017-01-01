Home > Festivals > CFUV @ VFF 2017: The Apology

CFUV @ VFF 2017: The Apology

Why do victims of sexual abuse feel so much guilt? Why do we blame ourselves for what happened to us, as if we had any power to stop or prevent it?

Why do stupid boys and men call old ladies (who were victims of sexual abuse) whores? Why do soldiers need so badly to f*** women?

Who are the boys/men who have done this, who do this, and when will they apologize? How many women, now perhaps mothers or grandmothers, are victims of war like this?

Why are we asked to just generically “support the troops,” when we know that some of them are raping girls? The people who generically “support the troops,” do they know that this sort of thing is going on? What is it, precisely, that they support, that they want us to support?

How are women able to survive such torture, to keep such secrets? Can they forgive, after an apology has been offered? Is it possible to forgive if there is no apology? How can we forgive if our abusers aren’t even sorry? Can they ever forgive themselves? Can we forgive ourselves?

How are you going to see this important documentary, since its screenings are all sold out at the Victoria Film Festival?





The Apology, Tiffany Hsiung, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

