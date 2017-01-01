Home > Festivals > CFUV @ VFF 2017: Thanks Boss

There were so many outstanding films at the 2017 Victoria Film Festival. I don’t like to pick favourites, but if I had to, it’d be Merci Patron! / Thanks Boss!

It’s Michael Moore meets The Yes Men as François Ruffin, founder of the Fakir newspaper, takes on corporate CEO Bernard Arnault. His diabolical plan to bring justice to two displaced workers reveals just how capitalism creates poverty and employment, in the process draining the state welfare coffers. All the statistics in the world can’t tell the story as effectively as the personal account of Serge and Jocelyne Klur, the unsuspecting heroes of a brilliant coup that establishes payback and justice and even the legal right to tell this story.

Bravo François Ruffin, and on behalf of everyone working for some justice in this world of corporate slavery, thank you for giving us some hope! We might not win the war, but we can sure enjoy celebrating battle wins like these along the way.

-Janine

