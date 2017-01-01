Home > Front Page Promo > MOSFETT on Basement Closet Sessions, Friday Feb. 24

Vancouver rock group MOSFETT will be performing at the Basement Closet Sessions at CFUV this Friday, February 24th at 3pm! Promising to provide righteous shredding, chill vibes and heavy jams, MOSFETT will be in the station to play some great music, and will be playing at Copper Owl’s

It Is Happening Again: A Twin Peaks Evening later that night, so be sure to check them out. For more information, check out MOSFETT’s Facebook and Bandcamp pages and watch the music video for their single “Vacuum Tube” below.