Listen in on the UVSS Election with CFUV

With the UVSS student election campaign starting soon, there will be three separate events on campus where the candidates can speak their platforms and debate each other. CFUV will be hosting and broadcasting all the events, so be sure to either listen in to CFUV 101.9 FM, or stop by these locations and times:

All Candidates Forum: February 27th, 2017, 2 pm – 3:50 pm

Michelle Pujol Room (Lg side)

Senate and BOG Forum: February 27th, 2017, 4 pm – 6:20 pm

Michelle Pujol Room (Lg side)

Lead Director Debate/CFUV Coverage: February 28th, 2017

(Candidates 2:30 pm; broadcast begins 3:00 pm) – Michelle Pujol Room (Lg side)