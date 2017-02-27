Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > Listen in on the UVSS Election with CFUV

Listen in on the UVSS Election with CFUV

With the UVSS student election campaign starting soon, there will be three separate events on campus where the candidates can speak their platforms and debate each other. CFUV will be hosting and broadcasting all the events, so be sure to either listen in to CFUV 101.9 FM, or stop by these locations and times:

All Candidates Forum: February 27th, 2017, 2 pm – 3:50 pm
Michelle Pujol Room (Lg side)

Senate and BOG Forum: February 27th, 2017, 4 pm – 6:20 pm
Michelle Pujol Room (Lg side)

Lead Director Debate/CFUV Coverage: February 28th, 2017
(Candidates 2:30 pm; broadcast begins 3:00 pm) – Michelle Pujol Room (Lg side)

uvss

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information