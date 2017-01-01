Home > Front Page Promo > Thank you gifts for Funding Drive donors!

Thank you gifts for Funding Drive donors!

Funding Drive 2017 kicks off on March 10th!!

In order to thank you lovely donors for your support of our Funding Drive campaign, we’re giving away this sweet merch as a thank-you!!

Shirts (white) and crew neck sweaters (black) come in Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

Donate at online supportcfuv.ca and we’ll place the order for your thank you gift!

Remember that gifts won’t be ready until after Funding Drive ends (March 17). Please make sure to indicate which volunteer you’re supporting and which size you’d like (in the comments section).

Please note: we are only able to issue a gift or a tax receipt. Please ensure you’re donating through our PayPal if you wish to receive a gift.

We’re looking forward to seeing folks reppin’ sweet crew neck sweaters all around town!