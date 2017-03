Home > Fundrive Business Donors > A Huge Thank You To The Third Space!

A Huge Thank You To The Third Space!

Thank you to one of our Funding Drive donors, The Third Space at UVic! Thank you so much for your generous donation, and providing a strong voice and  safe space on campus.

