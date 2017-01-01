Skip to content

Spread your donation out over 12 months!

Want one of those sweet CFUV sweaters, but don’t have $150 right now?

You can spread your donation out over 12 months!

Through CFUV’s PayPal, we can accept monthly contributions.
If you sign up this month, you’ll get a thank-you gift for the value of the whole year!

If you donate $15 per month, you’ll have donated enough to get a CFUV mug, record bag, t-shirt AND sweater!

You can find the monthly contribution option @ supportcfuv.ca where you can choose between the different options from the drop-down.

Thanks in advance!

katie johnnieGreg and Kevin

