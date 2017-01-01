Myc Sharratt to be on Basement Closet Sessions, March 24th
Vancouver Island-born Myc Sharratt will be performing at the Basement Closet Sessions this Friday at 3pm on CFUV! He’ll be performing songs from his album “Cellar Door”, and much more, so be sure to listen to CFUV 101.9 FM or stream online at cfuv.uvic.ca! To learn more about Myc Sharratt, visit his website.
