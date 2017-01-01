Skip to content

wedidit!

Funding Drive is officially over, and thanks to all of you, we successfully reached our goal of $35,000 in just 8 days!

This is the most CFUV has ever raised in Funding Drive history, and it’s all thanks to our amazing listeners, volunteers, local businesses and more.

Thank you so much for donating to our station, and for supporting local, community radio. We couldn’t have done it without you! Once again, THANK YOU!

thanks2donors

