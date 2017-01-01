Skip to content

Home > Special Broadcast > Listen to the Candidates Debate for Oak Bay – Gordon Head LIVE on CFUV

Listen to the Candidates Debate for Oak Bay – Gordon Head LIVE on CFUV

debate

The candidates for the Oak Bay-Gordon Head district will be debating in the UVic MacLaurin Building tomorrow at 6pm, and CFUV will be streaming it live on our station! Tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM tomorrow at 6 to listen to the whole thing, or stream it online here. For more information to go to the event yourself, check out the Facebook event here.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information