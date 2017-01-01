Home > Special Broadcast > Listen to the Candidates Debate for Oak Bay – Gordon Head LIVE on CFUV

The candidates for the Oak Bay-Gordon Head district will be debating in the UVic MacLaurin Building tomorrow at 6pm, and CFUV will be streaming it live on our station! Tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM tomorrow at 6 to listen to the whole thing, or stream it online here. For more information to go to the event yourself, check out the Facebook event here.