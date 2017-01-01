Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV has a Fundraising Event and Garage Sale, Coming March 31st!

Show your support for your local community radio station by attending our fundraising event and garage sale, happening March 31st at 4pm, located at Fisgard St. Forum. Expect to see live music, performance, and a by donation garage sale!

From 4 to 10pm, all ages are welcome, with the garage sale and workshops in full effect.

From 10pm to 4am, the event becomes exclusive for ages 19 and up, with more live performances and a bar.

Also, entry fee is by donation!

For more information, check out the Facebook event here!