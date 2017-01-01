Home > Front Page Promo > The Shit Talkers will be performing on Basement Closet Sessions, Friday March 31st

Vancouver rock band THE SHIT TALKERS will be stopping by CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions this Friday, March 31st at 3pm to perform! Be sure to tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM to catch the performance, and also catch them at Logan’s Pub, Saturday, April 1st. Check out their music video for their song “eastvan” below!