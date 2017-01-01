Home > Festivals > Sled Island 2017 :: CALGARY ab :: July 21-25

Sled Island 2017 :: CALGARY ab :: July 21-25

Running from Wednesday, June 21st to Sunday, June 25th,

Sled Island is going to be an awesome way to kick off your summer.

Every summer, Sled Island hosts all these talents in over 35 venues, turning downtown Calgary into an amazing arts scene full of everything you need from a festival.

Calgary’s renowned music and arts festival starts next week, so get ready for five days of amazing music, art, comedy, film and and all-around great time!

The impressive lineup of performers includes bands like

Cloud Nothings, Converge, Waxahatchee, and much, much more.

This year’s guest curator is visionary producer, rapper, DJ, label owner and filmmaker

You can also catch FlyLo at The Palace Theatre on June 24 as part of the fest.

Make sure you check out Sled’s podcast: