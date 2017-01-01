Skip to content

Pretty Good Not Bad Festival: May 18th-21st in Victoria

Pretty Good Not Bad festival is coming May 18th to 21st, and will be hosting an awesome lineup of talented artists from around the world, as well as some of our favourite local talent too!

Aiming to provide a platform of music, sound art, video and visual art, modern and experimental dance and multimedia, Pretty Good Not Bad is shaping up to be an incredibly dynamic event for the month of May, with artists like Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Above Top Secret, Kye Plant, Hansmole and much more.

For more information on tickets, volunteering, the artists and more, check out their website here, and get ready to dance from May 18th to the 21st!

 

