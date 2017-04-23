Home > Front Page Promo > We’re hiring: Communications & Outreach Coordinator

We’re hiring: Communications & Outreach Coordinator

CFUV is hiring!

Communications & Outreach Coordinator

Deadline: Sunday April 23, 2017 @ midnight

Job Description:

CFUV 101.9 FM is Victoria’s campus/community radio station, but we’re also a non-profit, volunteer organization that’s dedicated to supporting the local music and arts community. Every summer, CFUV participates in and hosts many exciting community arts and music events and the Communications & Outreach Coordinator will be CFUV’s main representative.

In many instances, this person will be the community’s first contact with CFUV and so the successful candidate will have a passion for community organizations as well as a strong grasp on recruitment strategies.

The Communications & Outreach Coordinator will also represent CFUV online and will be responsible for promoting CFUV programming, events, festivals, and CFUV’s Eventide Music Series. They will launch online campaigns intended to engage with our listeners and generate increased interest in CFUV.

This is a highly active and engaging position, and an excellent opportunity to get more involved in the local music, media and arts scenes.

Qualifications:

Strong communication and presentation skills

Approachable and comfortable engaging with the public

Organized and detail-oriented

A self-starter who is able to work independently

Experience with community outreach is a strong asset

Broadcast experience is not required, but is an asset. An understanding and appreciation of campus/community radio and its role in the community is a strong asset.

Principal Duties:

The Communications & Outreach Coordinator will be principally responsible for representing CFUV at local community events, including CFUV’s Eventide Music Series. They will assist the Coordinator of Volunteers in recruiting new listeners and training new volunteers to CFUV.

Prepare for, set-up, manage, and tear-down CFUV outreach tables at local events

Social media promotion and web-page management

Provide broadcast training for new volunteers at CFUV

Produce and edit outreach and training materials

Assist with submission processing in the Music Department

Special projects, administrative assistance, and other duties as required

Terms of Employment:

This position is funded by Canada Summer Jobs and runs from May 1 – August 25, 2017.

30 hours per week

$15.00 per hour

As per Canada Summer Jobs grant requirements, an eligible applicant:

is between 15 and 30 years of age (inclusive) at the start of employment;

at the start of employment; was registered as a full-time student during the preceding academic year;

intends to return to school on a full-time basis during the next academic year;

is a student in a secondary, post-secondary, vocational or technical program, university;

is a Canadian Citizen, permanent resident, or person on whom refugee protection has been conferred under the Immigrant and Refugee Protection Act and;

and; is legally entitled to work according to the relevant provincial/territorial legislation and regulations.

The successful candidate will need to have flexible availability and be willing to work evenings and weekends.

Please send a resume and cover letter to:



Johnnie Regalado

CFUV Station Manager

manager@cfuv.ca

Deadline: April 23, 2017 at midnight

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanks for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.