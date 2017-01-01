Skip to content

The 34th TD Victoria International Jazzfest – June 23 to July 2nd

Running from Friday, June 23rd to Sunday, July 2nd, The 34th TD Victoria International Jazzfest is going to be amazing Victoria summer music experience you cannot miss!

jazzfest

Running for a total of nine days, this annual festival is boasting over 320 musicians and 80 performances, all happening on 9 different stages around Victoria.

Get ready for a week of fantastic blues, R&B, world and roots music, dancing and more!

 

The lineup is now up on their website, so expect to see incredible artists such as Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, and much much more!

ziggy-marley2

mavistsaples

scottbradlee

Tickets are now available online, and be sure to visit jazzvictoria.ca now for more information on this awesome festival.

 

