We have a great group of artists stopping by CFUV this Friday, April 14th, from 3-6 pm! Teenage Wedding will be performing new songs LIVE on the Basement Closet Sessions at 3 pm The Jins will be sitting down for an interview with Kate on Festival Famous at 4:30 pm And finally, Wired to the Sky will be performing LIVE on Festival Famous at 5 pm Make sure you tune in to CFUV 101.9FM or stream online at cfuv.streamon.fm to catch these awesome bands.

