Teenage Wedding, The Jins, and Wired to the Sky are coming to CFUV this Friday!
We have a great group of artists stopping by CFUV this Friday, April 14th, from 3-6 pm!
Teenage Wedding will be performing new songs LIVE on the Basement Closet Sessions at 3 pm
The Jins will be sitting down for an interview with Kate on Festival Famous at 4:30 pm
And finally, Wired to the Sky will be performing LIVE on Festival Famous at 5 pm
Make sure you tune in to CFUV 101.9FM or stream online at cfuv.streamon.fm to catch these awesome bands.
