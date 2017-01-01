Skip to content

Teenage Wedding, The Jins, and Wired to the Sky are coming to CFUV this Friday!

We have a great group of artists stopping by CFUV this Friday, April 14th, from 3-6 pm!

teenage weddinh

Teenage Wedding will be performing new songs LIVE on the Basement Closet Sessions at 3 pm

 

 

jins

The Jins will be sitting down for an interview with Kate on Festival Famous at 4:30 pm

 

wiredtothesky

And finally, Wired to the Sky will be performing LIVE on Festival Famous at 5 pm

Make sure you tune in to CFUV 101.9FM or stream online at cfuv.streamon.fm to catch these awesome bands.

