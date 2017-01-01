Home > Front Page Promo > ARTSCAPE – Request for Proposals

ARTSCAPE – Request for Proposals

CFUV is requesting production proposals for the third season of ARTSCAPE

ARTSCAPE is an exploration of arts and culture landscapes seeking to investigate diverse artists, curators, and organizations.

We invite emerging and established artists, curators, researchers and producers to submit their proposals by May 5th

For a full description of the project and the position click here!

Funding for this project is provided by the BC Arts Council