Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > ARTSCAPE – Request for Proposals

ARTSCAPE – Request for Proposals

CFUV is requesting production proposals for the third season of ARTSCAPE

ARTSCAPE is an exploration of arts and culture landscapes seeking to investigate diverse artists, curators, and organizations.

artscape

We invite emerging and established artists, curators, researchers and producers to submit their proposals by May 5th

For a full description of the project and the position click here!

Funding for this project is provided by the BC Arts Council

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information