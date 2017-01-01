ARTSCAPE – Request for Proposals
CFUV is requesting production proposals for the third season of ARTSCAPE
ARTSCAPE is an exploration of arts and culture landscapes seeking to investigate diverse artists, curators, and organizations.
We invite emerging and established artists, curators, researchers and producers to submit their proposals by May 5th
For a full description of the project and the position click here!
Funding for this project is provided by the BC Arts Council
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.