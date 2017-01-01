Home > Front Page Promo > Said The Whale are performing on CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions Friday!

Vancouver based, Juno award winning, Said The Whale will be performing on our Basement Closet Sessions at 3pm on Friday.

This marks a return to CFUV for Said The Whale as their very own Tyler Bancroft hosted a program here at CFUV back in 2005! Make sure to catch them at their show down at Sugar later that evening.

Make sure you tune in to CFUV 101.9FM or stream online at cfuv.streamon.fm to catch this awesome band at 3pm.