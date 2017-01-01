Skip to content

Jo Passed LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions This Friday!

Jo Passed LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions This Friday!

Vancouver rock band Jo Passed is going to be in town for Pretty Good Not Bad and is swinging by the CFUV station to play some awesome live music!

0006630912_10

 

Make sure to tune into

 Basement Closet Sessions

at 3:00 this Friday to catch their live performance, also be sure to hit up their Pretty Good Not Bad show that evening at Ticket Rocket.

