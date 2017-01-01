Home > Front Page Promo > Jo Passed LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions This Friday!

Jo Passed LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions This Friday!

Vancouver rock band Jo Passed is going to be in town for Pretty Good Not Bad and is swinging by the CFUV station to play some awesome live music!

Make sure to tune into

Basement Closet Sessions

at 3:00 this Friday to catch their live performance, also be sure to hit up their Pretty Good Not Bad show that evening at Ticket Rocket.