Void Mirror is hitting up the station to play some of Victoria’s finest electronic music.

After an awesome performance at Pretty Good Not Bad, Void Mirror will be performing live on CFUV. Make sure you tune into Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00 to hear this local artist play some rad tunes.

You can check out Void Mirrors music out here.