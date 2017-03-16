Skip to content

THURSDAY JULY 6TH AT 7:00 IS THE FIRST SHOW OF EVENTIDE MUSIC SERIES

Eventide Music Series is ALMOST ONE WEEK AWAY!

NEXT THURSDAY JULY 6TH AT 7:00 marks the FIRST SHOW of the EVENTIDE series, as curated by 2Ro Media Inc.

Make sure you DO NOT miss out on Waxing Moon: A Night of Indigenous Matriarchs, which will feature Indigenous female music acts; Dj KookumAddie Elliott and Csetkwe, with MC Lindsay Delaronde, Victoria’s Indigenous Artist in Residence.

 An amazing way to kick of the Eventide Music Series, running from July 6th-August 12th.

