THURSDAY JULY 6TH AT 7:00 IS THE FIRST SHOW OF EVENTIDE MUSIC SERIES
Eventide Music Series is ALMOST ONE WEEK AWAY!
NEXT THURSDAY JULY 6TH AT 7:00 marks the FIRST SHOW of the EVENTIDE series, as curated by 2Ro Media Inc.
Make sure you DO NOT miss out on Waxing Moon: A Night of Indigenous Matriarchs, which will feature Indigenous female music acts; Dj Kookum, Addie Elliott and Csetkwe, with MC Lindsay Delaronde, Victoria’s Indigenous Artist in Residence.
An amazing way to kick of the Eventide Music Series, running from July 6th-August 12th.
