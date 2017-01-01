Skip to content

EVENTIDE MUSIC SERIES STARTS ON JULY 6TH AT 7:00

The Opening Show of Eventide Music Series is Less Than a Week Away

Not only should you attend Waxing Moon: A Night of Indigenous Matriarchs for some incredible music on July 6th in Centennial Square, but also Eventide // Audio Growth: An Evening of Hip Hop and Electronic on July 13th.

This showcase will feature some of the coolest hip hop and electronic acts in Canada, so come get groovy with CFUV and Audiogrowth in Centennial Square on July 13th at 7:00.

Did we mention that these events are FREE, ALL AGES, AND complimented by delicious food trucks and Lighthouse Brewing Company beer!?!

For more information on the series click HERE 

 

