CFUV is HIRING!

Job Posting

Producer: Gender Equity Programming

CFUV 101.9 FM

University of Victoria Student Radio Society

Job Description:

CFUV 101.9 FM is Victoria’s non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located in the basement of the Student Union Building at UVic. In the late 1990s, CFUV volunteers identified an imbalance in the representation and inclusion of genders in broadcasting, and at CFUV. In order to address this, they decided to create programming that was specifically dedicated to including and highlighting women at the station. This group of volunteers later began identifying themselves as the ‘Women’s Radio Collective.’ The Women’s Radio Collective is open to all volunteers that identify themselves as women, femme, non-binary, gender fluid – anyone who is marginalized by gender.

In order to continue building on this important work, CFUV will be launching a 1 hour Spoken Word program called Taking Up Space. The program will highlight topics, issues and events that focus on marginalized communities from an intersectional feminist perspective. It will be one of the magazine-style programs included in CFUV’s Spoken Word programming series called CFUV Speaks. The program will be driven by a team of volunteers in distinct roles (Editor, Script-Writer, Host, Technician, and Interviewer).

The Gender Equity Producer manages Taking Up Space; they will supervise, mentor and sometimes train volunteers who are part of the Taking Up Space team. They are the Producer of the program and will ultimately be responsible for the production of it each week.

Qualifications:

Must be a current UVic student.

A strong understanding of, and appreciation for, intersectional feminism.

Very comfortable with strict deadlines.

Project and/or interpersonal management skills.

Strong organization skills.

Podcast and production experience are a strong asset.

Previous experience volunteering at CFUV is an asset.

While broadcast and production experience is an asset, but is not required. The successful candidate will undergo any necessary training to prepare them for the position.

Principal Responsibilities:

Research subjects and topics of interest.

Assign and supervise volunteer work.

Train and mentor volunteers who are marginalized by gender to remove barriers to participation.

Other duties as assigned by the Spoken Word Coordinator.

The Gender Equity Producer is ultimately responsible for the 1 hour program every week. With support from the Spoken Word Coordinator, they will ensure that volunteers feel prepared and ready for each week’s episode.

Terms of Employment:

7-10 hours per week, with flexibility. This is a contract position that runs until December, 2017. Depending on the project timeline, there is a possibility of extending the position into the next term.

Compensation: $15.00 per hour

Positions available: 1

Start date: August 23, 2017

The successful candidate must be a UVic student and will be asked to undergo a Criminal Record and Vulnerable Sectors check.

Please send a resume and cover letter to:

Alyssa Hrenyk

Coordinator of Volunteers

volunteer@cfuv.ca

Deadline: July 20, 2017

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanks for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.