CFUV is HYPED to have Vancouver synth-pop/rock duo Rococode perform LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday! Make sure you tune in at 3:00 to hear Andrew Braun and Laura Smith ┬áinfuse hook-filled songs with lush synths and duet vocals. It’s going to be entrancing!

