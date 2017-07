Home > Events > Respectful Child is Playing LIVE on CFUV THIS Thursday!

Respectful Child is Playing LIVE on CFUV THIS Thursday!

There is yet ANOTHER live performance on air this week! CFUV is stoked to have Saskatoons Respectful Child play live at the station. Don’t miss out on the ambient, experimental, looping music of Respectful Child on Outside the Box, THIS Thursday at 10:00. Take a listen below!

