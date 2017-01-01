Skip to content

Home > Events > AUDIO GROWTH is THIS Thursday’s Eventide Show!

AUDIO GROWTH is THIS Thursday’s Eventide Show!

Come get groovy on July 13th at Centennial Square to hip hop and electronic music presented to you by Eventide Music Series and Audio Growth, Thursday July 13th at 6:00 in Centennial Square.

Some of the West Coast’s coolest underground electronic and hip hop artists will be hitting up this event, so don’t miss out!

Audio Growth Eventide Poster (2)

Check out bsd.u’s late night bump mix below. He is one of the events featured artists right here from Victoria BC, and this video has over one MILLION views on Youtube!

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information