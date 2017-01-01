AUDIO GROWTH is THIS Thursday’s Eventide Show!
Come get groovy on July 13th at Centennial Square to hip hop and electronic music presented to you by Eventide Music Series and Audio Growth, Thursday July 13th at 6:00 in Centennial Square.
Some of the West Coast’s coolest underground electronic and hip hop artists will be hitting up this event, so don’t miss out!
Check out bsd.u’s late night bump mix below. He is one of the events featured artists right here from Victoria BC, and this video has over one MILLION views on Youtube!
