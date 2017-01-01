THURSDAY JULY 20TH IS HEAVY METAL UVIC AT EVENTIDE!
Just over one week away until Victoria’s downtown is torn apart by the Eventide and Heavy Metal Uvic show.
For our first Metal Night at Eventide, Heavy Metal Uvic is bringing you some of the raddest metal and sludge acts, including Vancouver shredders Black Wizard. You don’t want to miss out on this FREE and ALL AGES show, so come hit up Centennial Square Thursday July 20th at 6:00 to headbang along with these talented metal acts.
