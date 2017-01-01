Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV is accepting applications to join the Taking Up Space Podcasting Team!

CFUV is accepting applications to join the Taking Up Space Podcasting Team!

We are looking for participants in Taking Up Space, CFUV’s NEW Intersectional Feminism spoken word program!

Taking Up Space is a spoken word program that focuses on issues of Intersectional feminism in the Victoria community, as part of the CFUV Speaks project. This new program will focus on topics that are pertinent to marginalized groups, and will provide a space for those groups to be heard by listeners of CFUV’s broadcast, and internationally as a podcast on CFUV’s Podcasting Network.

Are you interested in issues surrounding intersectional feminism? Do you want to be a part of a team that interviews fascinating people, writes scripts highlighting meaningful conversations, and creates innovative content? Do you fancy yourself a self-determined, quick learner who works independently? If this sounds like you, send an email to volunteer@cfuv.ca to get involved!