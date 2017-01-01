Skip to content

Less than a week away until Heavy Metal Uvic and Eventide Music Series tear apart downtown Victoria.

Come headbang in Centennial Square THIS Thursday at 6:00 to some of the best Metal and Sludge acts around.

Heavy Metal Poster

You DON’T want to miss out on this rad line-up, which just so happens to include Vancouver’s Black Wizard!

FREE AND ALL AGES

BEER AND FOOD IS AVAILABLE!

