This Thursday’s Eventide Showcase is HEAVY METAL and SLUDGE!

Less than a week away until Heavy Metal Uvic and Eventide Music Series tear apart downtown Victoria. Come headbang in Centennial Square THIS Thursday at 6:00 to some of the best Metal and Sludge acts around. You DON’T want to miss out on this rad line-up, which just so happens to include Vancouver’s Black Wizard! <a href="http://blackwizard.bandcamp.com/album/new-waste">New Waste by BLACK WIZARD</a> FREE AND ALL AGES BEER AND FOOD IS AVAILABLE!

