This Thursday’s Eventide Showcase is HEAVY METAL and SLUDGE!
Less than a week away until Heavy Metal Uvic and Eventide Music Series tear apart downtown Victoria.
Come headbang in Centennial Square THIS Thursday at 6:00 to some of the best Metal and Sludge acts around.
You DON’T want to miss out on this rad line-up, which just so happens to include Vancouver’s Black Wizard!
FREE AND ALL AGES
BEER AND FOOD IS AVAILABLE!
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.