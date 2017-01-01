Skip to content

Vancouver's Parlour Panther is Performing LIVE on CFUV THIS Friday!

Parlour Panther makes gorgeous gritty rock with three way powerful vocals, danceable grooves, and attention grabbing performance… and guess what? They are hitting up CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday to perform LIVE!

Make sure to tune into CFUV at 3:00 to hear these Vancouver garage rockers rip it up at the station!

