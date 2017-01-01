Skip to content

No Aloha from Montreal is hitting up The Spins THIS Friday!

If you like catchy, raw, garage tunes you best be tuning into The Spins THIS upcoming Friday to hear Montreal shredders No Aloha perform LIVE at 4:00.

no aloha

Do yourself a favor and tune into CFUV then to hear this up and coming band ALL the way from Montreal perform right here in good old Victoria.

