If you like catchy, raw, garage tunes you best be tuning into The Spins THIS upcoming Friday to hear Montreal shredders No Aloha perform LIVE at 4:00. Do yourself a favor and tune into CFUV then to hear this up and coming band ALL the way from Montreal perform right here in good old Victoria.

