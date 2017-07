Home > Front Page Promo > Vancouver metal band Neck of the Woods is Performing LIVE on CFUV!

Vancouver metal band Neck of the Woods is Performing LIVE on CFUV!

Make sure you are tuned into CFUV THIS Saturday at 4:00 to hear Vancouver band Neck of the Woods perform live on Forbidden Planet. These renowned, Canadian musicians are bringing their progressive, death metal to the station and you do NOT want to miss out on it!

