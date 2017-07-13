Home > Events > BEDS and SUNSHINE AND THE BLUE MOON are performing LIVE on CFUV!

BEDS and SUNSHINE AND THE BLUE MOON are performing LIVE on CFUV!

Soul gaze band BEDS and psychedelic folk rockers SUNSHINE & THE BLUE MOON are performing LIVE on The Action Index on CFUV 101.9FM THIS THURSDAY at 6:30! These bands are here in Victoria all the way from Toronto, so you don’t want to miss out on their live performances here at CFUV! Don’t forget to switch that dial to CFUV at 6:30 THIS Friday!

