Skip to content

Home > Eventide > THIS Thursday’s Eventide Show is EXPERIMENTAL/PSYCHEDELIC INDIE ROCK!

THIS Thursday’s Eventide Show is EXPERIMENTAL/PSYCHEDELIC INDIE ROCK!

Less than ONE WEEK away until Copper Owl and The fifty fifty arts collective‘s entrancing showcase of experimental rock.

Come lose yourself in some of the west coasts most innovative and weird music THIS Thursday (July 27th) in Centennial Square at 6:00.

Eventide Copper Owl Poster

This stellar line-up features an array of different artists that make some of the most unconventional, coolest music around, you DON’T want to miss out on Colin Cowan and the Elastic Stars florescent cup of cosmic soup, The Orange Kyte’s honing hallucinogenically haloed hooks , Honcho Poncho‘s bubbling hooks or Elan Noon‘s freak-folk.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information