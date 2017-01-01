THIS Thursday’s Eventide Show is EXPERIMENTAL/PSYCHEDELIC INDIE ROCK!
Less than ONE WEEK away until Copper Owl and The fifty fifty arts collective‘s entrancing showcase of experimental rock.
Come lose yourself in some of the west coasts most innovative and weird music THIS Thursday (July 27th) in Centennial Square at 6:00.
This stellar line-up features an array of different artists that make some of the most unconventional, coolest music around, you DON’T want to miss out on Colin Cowan and the Elastic Stars florescent cup of cosmic soup, The Orange Kyte’s honing hallucinogenically haloed hooks , Honcho Poncho‘s bubbling hooks or Elan Noon‘s freak-folk.
